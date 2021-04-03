Nasarawa Miyetti Allah chairman, one other killed

Gunmen yet to be identified on Friday night attacked and killed the Nasarawa State chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Mohammed Hussaini.

Hussaini was killed alongside Mohammed Umar, who was the association’s chairman in Toto Local Government Area, outside a mosque in Garaku area of Kokona Local Government Area after Isha.a prayers.

The gunmen, suspected to be Fulani bandits, were said to have fled through low-cost housing in the locality after killing Hussaini and fired several shots into the air to scare people.

Ramhan Nansel, Nasarawa State Police Command spokesman, in a statement made available to our correspondent in Lafia, said the two chairman were killed in Garaku Market, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

“Information was received that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits attacked and killed one Mohammed Hussaini, the chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Nasarawa State, and Mohammed Umar, the chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA, at Garaku market.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe, swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital. The corpses were deposited at Anthony Memorial Mortuary for post mortem examination after being confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“The Commissioner of Police hereby condoles with the deceased families and wishes to assure same and members of the public that the Command will do all within its powers to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” the statement said.

The police boss called on members of the public to volunteer useful information, assuring that such information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.