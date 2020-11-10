Nasarawa governor moves to checkmate MDAs’ expenditures

In line with the States Fiscal, Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SIFTAS) Program-for-Result (PforR) project, Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has placed all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies on check to avoid unnecessary expenditures and wastages of government resources.

According to the governor, MDAs should henceforth forward list of items requiring expenditure to the State Bureau for Public Procurement for vetting and processing before purchase of any items.

The adoption of the SIFTAS standard was to enable the state government achieve results in governance as encapsulated in the policy document as well as to attract investment to the state through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

This became necessary to reduce excessiveness, cost of governance and improve ways of handling government affairs in terms of expenditures.

Governor Sule gave the directive during the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Lafia.

He directed that all items requiring expenditure will have to go to the BPP in time to save time in doing government business.

Sule disclosed that in most cases, when commissioners send items requiring expenditure, he still has to send such to the BPP for vetting, stressing that there is need for members of the council to save time by sending such items directly to the BPP.

The governor emphasied that this has become necessary for the state to keep in line with the SIFTAS Programme-for-Results (PforR).

He further disclosed that the state BPP has commenced training on procurement process, currently holding in Akwanga.