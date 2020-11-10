EndSARS: Nasarawa judicial panel receives 16 petitions, commences sitting in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force has so far received 16 petitions.

The petitions received cut across individuals and organisations, including a socio-cultural groups alleging various crimes and offences by the men of the defunct police unit.

The commission, however, extended date of submission of memoranda to 31 November, 2020 and called on youth leaders, women and organisations to respond accordingly.

Read Also: AGF keeps mute over freezing of EndSARS protesters account, Senate frowns

Speaking at the commencement of the sitting in Lafia, Tuesday, the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Badamasi Maina, assured that the commission would not be deterred to do justice to all the complaints before it.

“We have received so far received sixteen (16) petitions which are to be mentioned today. We expect the cooperation of the Bar, where counsel is representing a petitioner. Matters should be handled expeditiously considering the time limit given to the tribunal,” Maina said.

While assuring to keep to the mandate of their assignment, the commission’s chairman said they would not entertain any case that occurred outside the state.

Maina sympathized with people and owners of properties destroyed during the #EndSARS protest across the country.

Meanwhile, the memoranda before the tribunal were mentioned and most of the cases were adjourned to 26 November, 2020 for hearing proper.