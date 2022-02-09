Nasarawa enforce ban on charcoal to safeguard environment

In an effort to ensure a clean and healthy environment, the Nasarawa State Government has banned the use of charcoal in commercial quantities to safeguard the environment from degradation.

To this end, the state government has constituted a task force, consisting of security agencies in all the 13 Local Government and 16 Development Areas for the full enforcement of the ban with immediate effect.

This was one of the resolutions that took center stage during a stakeholders meeting with government officials, a copy which was made available to newsmen and signed by the state commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Yakubu Kwanta in Lafia.

The commissioner in the statement, called on members of the public to comply with the government directive in order not to fall victim of any sanction.

According to the resolution, the purpose was to create a clean environment and healthy living across communities of the state.

“Following the meeting with stakeholders, comprising of Forest Officers and Climate Change Desk Officer of the State and officials of Local Governments Areas, there is the need to protect the State from further deforestation and environmental degradation for the purpose of creating a clean environment and healthy living as directed by Abdullahi A. Sule, the executive governor of Nasarawa.”

“During the meeting, the following resolutions were agreed upon: There is hereby declared a total ban on the production and use of charcoal in commercial quantities.

“Failing to comply with this order will attract charging the offender to court under the Forest and other Environmental related Laws.”is

Consequently, the Nasarawa state government said that it is open to any initiative that will encourage efforts to promote a healthy environment in the state.

Yakubu Kwanta, commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, Yakubu Kwanta, made this known while playing host to the Public Private Initiative On Youth and Community Development (PPIYCD), a state based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Lafia.

The commissioner who commended the effort of the NGO thus far in protecting the environment, said synergy of such nature is necessary for community mobilization and awareness creation in environmental management among residents.