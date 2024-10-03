NANS rejects NECO’s N50,000 certificate reprint fee

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

…alleges commercialisation of education

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has kicked against the recent policy of N50,000 fee for reprinting of certificates by the National Examination Council (NECO).

NECO had on Monday, September 30, 2024 announced a new policy regarding reprinting of certificates.

According Dantani Wushishi, the registrar and chief executive officer of NECO who made the announcement in Minna, Niger State, the N50,000 fee for certificate reprint is subjected to periodic review and the reprint requests and will only be approved within one year of the original certificate issuance.

Abdulyekinn Odunayo, NANS clerk of the senate, in a statement described the decision as outrageous and a commercialisation of education.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students unequivocally condemns the outrageous decision by the National Examination Council to impose a N50,000 fee for certificate reprints.

“This draconian policy is a slap in the face of Nigerian students, already beset by financial hardships and uncertainty. The N50,000 fee is an unacceptable burden on students, many of whom struggle to make ends meet.

“This fee will exacerbate financial exclusion, denying countless students access to their rightful certificates, perpetuate inequality, disproportionately affecting disadvantaged students and undermine the integrity of NECO, casting doubt on its commitment to education for all,” the statement reads in part.

He reiterated that the new NECO’s certificate reprint fee a burden on students, and not accepted more because it is coming at a time when many are struggling to make ends meet.

In the face of the economic hardship which is taking its toll on Nigerian students, Odunayo alleged that the new policy by NECO gives room to doubt its commitment to education, and demands a reversal.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students will not stand idly while education is commercialised and students are exploited.

“We demand an immediate reversal of the N50,000 fee, a reduction of the fee to a more affordable amount, not exceeding status quo, extension of the reprint request deadline to five years and a stakeholder engagement to ensure student-centric decision-making,” the statement stated.

