Governor Fintiri urges youths to shun planned protest by NANS

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has called on the youth to shun the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) planned protest.

Given the strong bond between the government and the youth, he described the protest as unnecessary for the youth, especially the students.

In a statement, the governor admonished the students to remain in school and pursue their academic responsibilities, adding that youths are the future of every society.

He further appreciated the state’s people, especially the youth for their continued support and understanding in delicate moments such as the nationwide protest.

“While other states were counting their losses in terms of human lives and colossal amounts worth of property, we in Adamawa were celebrating and being celebrated for peace, tranquillity and harmony

“As government, we have been providing free education, free school feeding, paying WAEC/NECO Examination fees, paying scholarships, donated palliative items to schools and buses to institutions to ease transportation challenges,” he said.

He also stressed that his administration has invested heavily in other sectors such as Security, Health, Agriculture, Sports, Roads/Bridges, and Water supply, for the benefit of the youth and their parents.

Reiterating the government’s commitment in ensuring that no one is left behind and nothing is left untouched, he urged the youth not to give room for miscreants and those who do not mean well for the state to unnecessarily create strife and confusion while also calling on the citizens to go about their lawful activities without fear.