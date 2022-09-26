NAN celebrates African culture, showcases nation’s colourful traditional attire

The Lagos office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday celebrated the African culture, with members of staff exhibiting traditional attire peculiar to different ethnic groups in the country.

The cultural day celebration was part of activities to mark the 2022 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), NAN Chapel Media Week, held at the agency’s premises in Lagos.

This was meant to appreciate and enliven various aspects of the nation’s culture.

The members of staff wore colourful traditional outfits dancing while experiences of inter-tribal marriages were discussed as well as how marriages were consumated in each ethnic group.

Ephraim Sheyin, Head of Lagos Operations, NAN, advised Nigerians to focus more on imbibing African culture of respect, hardwork and obedience. Sheyin said these were virtues capable of distinguishing individuals in the society.

Babatunde Abdulfatah, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief, NAN, urged parents to ensure children were taught their indigenous languages and every aspect of African culture at early age.Abdulfatah said this would guide against most aspects of the nation’s culture going into extinction.

Vivian Ihechu, Chairman, Local Organising Committee of NAN, NUJ media week, emphasised the need for Nigerians to constantly connect with their culture and their root.