NAMA to recommence collection of controversial $300 landing fee

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has said that it would recommence the collection of the controversial $300 landing fee on helicopter operators in the country soon.

Speaking at the 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) yesterday in Kano, Tayo John, Director of Air Traffic Services, NAMA, said that collecting the fee would ease the agency’s current financial burden.

Presenting a paper: ‘Financial Constraints Affecting Nigeria’s Air Navigation Provision: Impact and Mitigation Strategies,’ John said that the Federal Government prevailed on it to drop the fee when it commenced its collection a few months ago, but declared that this time around, there was no going back.

He was however silent on when the agency would resume the collection of the controversial fee from helicopter operators flying within the country’s airspace.

He said: “In the next few weeks, we will recommence the collection of $300 landing fee from helicopter operators. We started earlier, but the government directed us to suspend it then due to some issues in the country then, but this time around, we will resume the collection.”

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, had engaged NAEBI Dynamic Concept to collect the fee from helicopter landings and take-offs on and from oil rig platforms and private helipads.

However, stakeholders queried the collection of the fee and choice of the company, wondering about the structure NAEBI put in place to deserve such payment from helicopter companies.

For instance, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), had argued that it was clear that there was neither a legal framework nor legal justification for the company to introduce such a fee.

AON insisted that aside from the certification of helipads, most of which are private, and for which it charged a certification fee, NAEBI did not provide any service to helicopter operators that would justify the imposition of such a fee.

AON posited that one of the functions under NAMA Act 2022 was to provide navigation services necessary for the operation of aircraft taking off and landing and integrate them into the overall air traffic systems within the Nigerian airspace.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, suspended the $300 landing fee for helicopter operators in May 2024.

He, however, said that further actions on the matter would be taken after a review committee submits its report for scrutiny.

The statement hinted that the committee held a meeting with the executives of the AON on the issue, which prompted the suspension of the levy.

The statement said: “Following a meeting with the AON executive on the issue bordering on helicopter landing levies collection at aerodromes, helipads, airstrips and others, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has temporarily suspended the enforcement granted Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd, by the Federal Government, as consultants to collect such levies.

“The suspension is with effect from 30th May, 2024. This, the minister said is a result of clamor for review by some stakeholders in the industry.

“Accordingly, Keyamo has constituted a Committee with members drawn up from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and its relevant Agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd who are charged to look into the issues raised by concerned Stakeholders and submit a Report on or before end of June, 2024.”

John in his paper further emphasised that the cost of providing the navigation aids, Air Traffic Management (ATM) equipment and maintaining the required workforce by NAMA was very huge.

He also lamented the deduction of 50 per cent of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of NAMA into the federal purse, adding that the agency also pays 10 per cent of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) remittance to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Other financial constraints faced by NAMA included budgetary limitations, revenue collection issues, high operational costs, and dependence on foreign exchange.

According to him, these financial constraints limited the agency’s capacity to fulfil set targets, geared towards the mandate to provide safe, reliable, and efficient air navigation services.

“These constraints hinder our ability to modernise equipment, maintain infrastructure, and ensure consistent training for our personnel,” he said.

Ademola Adedayo in his presentation on “Safety Implications of Fiscal Constraints and Political Interference on the Recruitment, Suitable Training and Retraining of Air Traffic Controllers,” said financial constraints and interference in recruitment have safety implications.

He said, “The safety implication of fiscal constraint and political interference in the recruitment, training and retraining of ATCs are serious and far-reaching understaffing, inadequate training, lack of experienced personnel, outdated system and low morale, all increase the risk of errors in air traffic control operation, which can lead to safety incidents or accidents.

Share