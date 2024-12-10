NAMA attains international certifications for 5 airports in Nigeria

The International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) has approved the elevation of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to its certification category of ISO 9001:2015 for five international airports in Nigeria.

The certification audit took representatives of ISO to Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu airports Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) as well as Charts and Aeronautical Publications.

Also audited were personnel competencies, required working tools, office environment and documentations.

The agency attained the certification recently after undergoing a strenuous certification audit by representatives of ISO and coming out successful based on the listed clauses.

Speaking at the presentation of the certificate at NAMA headquarters annex in Lagos, the Managing Director of NAMA,

Ahmed Umar Farouk who was represented by John Tayo, the Director of Air Traffic Services, said “as a mandatory requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS), the attainment of the ISO certification is yet another landmark achievement by NAMA in its quest to continue to raise the bar in air navigation service provision.”

He expressed confidence that the ISO certification would further enhance customer satisfaction as NAMA products and services would be timely, reliable and have less error rate.

“For us in NAMA, this certification is a renewed assurance to airlines and other stakeholders that we are poised for excellence as we work assiduously towards enhancing the safety and reliability of the Nigerian airspace,” Farouk said.

