NALPGAM urges FG to ensure stable gas prices for all

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has called on the Federal Government to find a more effective way to ensure stable gas prices and accessibility for all Nigerians.

Abideen Olatunbosun, the National President of NALPGAM, made this call during the association’s 36th annual general meeting and conference held in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the theme, “Expanding gas utilisation beyond imagination”.

He expressed concern that if gas prices continue to rise, it may become a luxury only affordable by the wealthy.

Olatunbosun said, “It is very vital for me to say that the galloping hike in the price of gas in recent times stands as a big challenge to LPG marketers. The government needs to find ways to ensure the stability of gas prices as well as make gas available to the common Nigerians. If nothing is done to the increase in price, gas will soon be a commodity for the few rich in our society.

“As a country, we need to improve on our gas utilisation level. If we adopt gas, it will save our forest, improve quality of our lifestyle and the economy will grow. The hike in price of gas is a concern to all.”

During his lecture, Sunday Isehunwa from the Department of Petroleum Engineering at the University of Ibadan highlighted several challenges in the LPG market in Nigeria.

These challenges include fluctuations in demand and supply, shifts in natural gas production and consumption, price changes, and issues related to electricity pricing.