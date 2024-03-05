NALDA backs First Lady’s initiative to boost food production

…Proposes empowerment programme for 2 million farmers

Oluremi Tinubu, the Nigerian First Lady has flagged-off the Renewed Hope Initiative in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, South Eastern Nigeria.

The programme was in line with the ongoing efforts to support women and youths farmers to produce food and earn income.

The Renewed Hope Initiative birthed by the First Lady is a grassroots scheme designed for the betterment of Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The scheme which aims at empowering women-farmers and tackling poverty was flagged-off in conjunction with the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

Tinubu said “the Renewed Hope Initiative’s commitment to supporting women farmers aligns with a broader national agenda to strengthen the agricultural sector.”

She said the President Tinubu-led administration recognizes the pivotal role agriculture plays in achieving sustainable development and food sufficiency.

To this end, she stressed that the initiative is a 2-in-1 programme to support women-farmers nationwide.

According her, the initiative will support 20 women-farmers per state with the sum of N500,000 each making it a total of 10 million Naira per state.

She presented bank-drafts of N10K million each to the South-east First Ladies.

On his part, NALDA Executive Secretary, Prince Paul Ikonne, said the agency would deepen its partnership with the First Lady to encourage women to take part in agribusiness.

Ikonne assured the First Lady that NALDA will go with her all the way across the country to make sure they touch the lives of the people.

He said, “NALDA has made provision for two million women under this programme, supporting and working with the wife of the President,” he said.

Also, the First Lady of Imo State, Chioma Uzodimma, and zonal chairman South-east, Renewed Hope Initiative, appreciated the President and the First Lady for their support and commitment towards the success of the initiative.

Uzodimma noted that the gesture signified a profound commitment to the empowerment of women across the nation, especially those who are into agriculture.

“As we all know, the empowerment of women fuels the progress and building of a more inclusive, prosperous community.”

Highlight of the event was the exhibition of different agricultural inputs which were later distributed to the beneficiaries from the South-east.

Beneficiaries of the scheme, numbering 200 were provided with a kit that consists of maize seeds, liquid fertilisers and herbicides enough to cater for one hectare of maize farm.

Total targeted hectarage for this particular group is 200 hectares.

Another group of 200 beneficiaries got 25, 2 weeks old poultry birds, one battery cage and 3 bags of feeds that would last till the birds mature.