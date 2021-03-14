NAHCO celebrates International Women’s Day with cash rewards for staff

The nation’s leading ground handling Company, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Plc), recently celebrated its women on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021, with cash rewards.

In celebrating this year’s event, the company held a seminar via zoom, where the topic ‘’I choose to challenge’’ was given a thorough analysis.

According to Olatokunbo Fagbemi, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NAHCO Plc, women are the bedrock of the nation, women have contributed immensely in building the family, the society and the nation.

“We are celebrating our women today because, apart from being our assets, they have remained the leading lights of this Company, we have so many high flying women in our midst, and we are happy to celebrate them on this auspicious occasion’’.

On his part, Adeoye Emiloju, the Chief Finance Officer, urged the women to challenge the status quo, to aspire to be the best, as the sky is not just their limit, but a starting point.

Read Also: Why NAHCO Board recalled GMD/CEO after 21 days suspension

Other highlights of the occasion were the award of cash prize to three deserving female staff who participated in the essay competition, with the theme: I choose to challenge.

International Women’s Day, is a yearly event which holds on the 8th of March every year.

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training.

The company currently serves several airlines across the major functional airports within Nigeria and handles the largest chunk of domestic, foreign and cargo airlines.