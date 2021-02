The Board of Directors of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) on Thursday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) that it has recalled Adetokunbo Fagbemi, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The company said in a statement to the NSE signed by Bello Abdullahi, Dikko & Mahmoud Solicitors, its company secretary that…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login