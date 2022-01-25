NAFDAC bans production of sachet alcohol, small bottles below 200ml

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stopped the registration of alcohol in sachet, small volume PET and glass bottles below 200 millilitres.

Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General, NAFDAC revealed this in a statement on Monday where she mentioned that the ban was effected following the recommendation of a high powered Committee of the Federal Ministry of Health and NAFDAC on one hand, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Industry represented by the Association of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE), Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) in December 2018.

“Producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume agreed to reduce production by 50 percent with effect from January 31st, 2022 while ensuring the products are completely phased out in the country by 31st January 2024,” she said.

In addition, the agency will ensure that the validity of renewal of already registered alcoholic products in the affected category does not exceed the year 2024.

This move by the food and drug regulator is part of measures to curb the abuse of alcohol across the country.

Adeyeye revealed that DIBAN has also been given orders to embark on a nationwide intensive sensitization campaign against the consumption of alcohol by adolescents below the age of 18 years in the bid to stem the tide of alcohol abuse in the country.

“The agency is committed to the strict implementation of the regulations and regulatory measures towards safeguarding the health of Nigerians particularly the vulnerable youths against the dangers of reckless consumption of alcohol.” She said.

The DG explained that manufacturers of low volume alcohol beverages (200ml) with satisfactory laboratory reports already submitted to NAFDAC for registration before the decision, have been directed to reformulate their products to the stipulated standards free of charge.