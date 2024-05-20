NAFDAC alerts public on popular bleaching cream recalled in Europe

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public to the recall of Caro White Skin Lightening Beauty Lotion by the European Union Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products.

The cream is one of Nigeria’s most patronised skincare products due to its affordability and accessibility.

Against the guidelines of the Cosmetic Products Regulation, the skin care product contains a high concentration of Kojic acid, above permissible maximum concentration of 1 percent stipulated by the EU Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS).

Studies show kojic acid is a chemical produced from different types of fungi, with effects include treating melasma, and reducing the appearance of scars and more.

“High concentration of Kojic Acid is associated with potential endocrine disrupting properties,” NAFDAC stated in a public alert.

Detailing the product, the agency revealed that the manufacturer of Caro White Skin Lightening Beauty Lotion is unknown.

But the product comes labelled batch number LB2.1790.B and barcode: 6181100538892.

“Although the product is not in NAFDAC database, importers, distributors, retailers and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of the above mentioned product,” the agency said.

It noted that the authenticity and physical condition of the product should be carefully accessed while urging members of the public in possession to discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report adverse events experienced with the use of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office, via [email protected], E-reporting platforms available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.