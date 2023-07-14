NAF trainer aircraft crashes in Makurdi

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed on Friday at about 4.15pm in Makurdi, Benue State, while on a routine training exercise.

According to a statement from the Air Force, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft; and there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

The pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi, the statement signed by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, director of public relations and information said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.