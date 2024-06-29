NAF prioritizes capacity building, graduates 271 personnel in specialized training

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) graduated 271 personnel who completed specialized training to enhance its operational capabilities.

At the ceremony, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, emphasized NAF’s commitment to capacity building and the development of personnel for effective operations.

He highlighted the significance of this milestone in both the training institutions’ histories and the careers of the graduating officers.

The NAF Institute of Administrative Management (NAFIAM) and the NAF School of Medical and Allied Sciences (NAFSMAM) have been pivotal in providing specialized training. NAFIAM focuses on human resource management and other administrative specialities, adhering to global best practices to enhance professionalism.

NAFSMAM, on the other hand, trains skilled medical professionals to support NAF’s healthcare objectives.

“NAFIAM is working towards becoming an accredited diploma-awarding institution, with plans to affiliate with Lagos State University and the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria,” Abubakar announced.

He advised the Commandant of NAFIAM to continue pursuing affiliations with civil tertiary institutions to elevate the institute’s recognition.

Abubakar also revealed that NAF Headquarters is reviewing the modalities for the commencement of an Advanced Personnel and Administrative Management Officers Course.

This initiative aims to enhance senior officers’ skills, enabling them to handle complex administrative and personnel management tasks effectively.

The Basic Medical Course, introduced by NAFSMAM, is a first for the NAF.

Abubakar commended the Chief of Medical Services and the Medical Services Branch for this achievement, noting the successful accreditation of the Pharmacy Technicians Course by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria.

This accreditation allows the commencement of a three-year professional diploma course in the next academic session.

Further, NAF authorities have approved the incorporation of the Air Mobile First Aid Unit as a department within NAFSMAM, following a proposal from the German Technical Advisory Group, to enhance training capabilities.

Addressing the graduates, Abubakar stressed the importance of professionalism and discipline in their duties.

“You must show a commendable level of professionalism in discharging your assigned tasks, remembering that your core duty is to protect the territorial integrity of this great nation,” he said.

He reiterated NAF’s commitment to the strategic utilization of equipment and resources provided by the government to fulfil its roles and functions.

The ceremony saw 248 personnel graduate from NAFIAM and 23 from NAFSMAM.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of awards to students who distinguished themselves during their studies.