NACCIMA makes case for Nigerian businesses, MSMEs

Dele Kelvin Oye, president, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has charged governments and other stakeholders on the need to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He sees the need to guarantee a conducive environment to ensure that businesses and MSMEs thrive and are able to compete on a global scale and contribute meaningfully to the national economy.

Oye, who spoke at the 4th Ekiti Trade Fair, said there was need to empower and support more businesses in the country and ensure that they have the tools necessary for innovation and growth in ever-changing markets.

The event which attracted leaders in the business world, captains of industries, government representatives, and other stakeholders held with the theme, “Empowering MSMEs: Innovate, Grow, Transform-Advancing Agribusiness and Tourism for Local to Global Prosperity.”

According to Oye, “The essence of a Chamber of Commerce in society transcends mere economic activity; we are the driving force for enhancing sustainable growth and enabling our businesses-especially the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)-to thrive.

“Through initiatives like this trade fair, we create a robust platform where businesses can connect, innovate, and grow. It is our honour and responsibility to bring industry to market, ensuring that both local artisans and large enterprises can find common ground in collaboration, resilience, and inspiration.”

He said: “Today, as we gather here, I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to several key individuals and organisations who have played pivotal roles in the realisation of this event. First and foremost, I would like to thank the President of the Ekiti Chamber of Commerce and the Executive Committee for their relentless dedication and tireless efforts in organising this fair. Your leadership has once again proven invaluable in setting a benchmark for excellence.

“I would also like to express my deepest appreciation to the Commissioner for Commerce, the First Lady of Ekiti State, and His Excellency, the Governor, for their unwavering financial and administrative support. Your commitment to supporting MSMEs and in providing an environment conducive to growth speaks volumes about your vision for Ekiti State- a State brimming with potential and opportunity.

“A special recognition goes to Mrs. Oni, the Chair of the Planning Committee. Your meticulous planning, commitment, and creativity have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. It is evident that without your diligent efforts, today’s event would not have achieved such a level of success.”

The NACCIMA president further added, “As NACCIMA, we represent over 100 Chambers of Commerce across Nigeria, forming a formidable network of over 2 million businesses. Our mission is to promote the interests of commerce, industry, and agriculture, ensuring that our members have the tools necessary for innovation and growth in ever-changing markets. We seek to create an environment where Nigerian businesses can compete on a global scale and contribute meaningfully to our national economy.

“As we embrace the theme “Innovate, Grow, Transform,” let us all take a moment to reflect on the immense opportunities that lie ahead. By nurturing innovation and collaboration, we can transform the landscape of agribusiness and tourism, paving the way for prosperity in Ekiti State, that resonates globally.”

“Together, let us forge ahead with renewed vigour, harnessing our collective strengths to empower our MSMEs, and champion our local industries, that will take Ekiti State to its pride of place in the global economy,” Oye charged.

