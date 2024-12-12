Business owners demand resettlement of displaced businesses, operators to boost MSMEs

…as 11th trade fair commences in Ilorin

Ronke Adeyemi SAN and President, Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) on Wednesday appealed to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State to provide alternative market places for business owners displaced in some markets and places such like Tanke, Taiwo, Central Market in Ilorin to give way for roads construction and expansion programme being undertaken by Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led Government.

Adeyemi gave the plea in her speech delivered at the official opening ceremony of the 11th Kwara Trade Fair 2024, held at the Stadium Complex- Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Ilorin, the State Capital, saying that Nigeria is bedeviling with seeveral economy difficulties which is taking toll on businesses, adding that the sharp rise in the cost of fuel and electricity in the country are inflicting big blow on our economy.

“But these hard times also have an advantage, we are forced to think outside the box not only in the effective management of our resources, but also to develop new business ideas that are capable of improving our lives as a people.

“Hence our theme for this year’s trade fair is “Unlocking investment potential of Kwara State for sustainable economic development” aimed at drawing the attention of investors and the business community to the limitless opportunities that abound here”, she noted.

According to her, Kwara is blessed with mineral resources, fertile land, good whether and a healthy population consisting of all cadres of people, encouraging investors to tap the State-endowed resources.

Adeyemi, had while acknowledging the engagement of the present administration’s in urban renewal programme to beautify the city and correct distortion to the landscape, said, “we appreciate our Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and I plead on behalf of our nano and small scale business owners whose shops and resources of livelihood have been greatly affected by this development that our kind and compassionate Governor assist these groups with the provision of a settlement market where they can continue their businesses without hindrance,”

Abu Salami, the Deputy President of KWACCIMA and Chairman of the Trade Fair pointed out that the theme of the trade fair reflects their commitment towards supporting the State Government’s efforts in promoting the private business sector in Kwara State.

Salami, who urged all to focus on production and industrialisation via agriculture and live stock development posited that, “this sector has the potential to create jobs and wealth for our youths and women, ultimately contributing to the state’s economy growth and prosperity.

“Let us work together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children and our state. Let us harness our collective energy, creativity and resources to drive economic development and improve the lives of our citizens.”

