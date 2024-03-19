NAAT to begin warning strike over withheld salary

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) says it will begin a three-day warning strike on March 20, over non-payment of four months withheld salaries.

Ibeji Nwokoma, President of NAAT, disclosed this in a letter addressed to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha on Monday in Abuja.

Nwokoma said the decision to embark on the warning strike was reached at the union’s National Executive Council, NEC, emergency virtual meeting.

“We are constrained to notify you of the decisions of the National Executive Council (NEC) of NAAT at the end of its emergency virtual meeting held on Wednesday March 13, 2024.”

“It was resolved that a three-day warning strike and a nationwide protest on the first day commencing from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd March, 2024 be embarked upon.”

“This is to enable the union to press home its demand for the payment of withheld salaries of members of

NAAT as approved by the Presidency.”

“This became necessary due the unfortunate

circumstances leading to the payment of four months withheld salaries of members of a sister union and the exclusion of members of NANT,” he said.

He added that, “the minister may wish to note that, in spite of our letter of appeal dated 16, Feb. the office of the minister did not deem it necessary to respond or acknowledge it.”

He called on the federal government to do the needful or be held responsible for any disruption of academic activities in the universities as they embark on the action.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu in Oct. 2023, directed that the university workers that embarked on prolonged strike in 2022 should be paid four months withheld salaries