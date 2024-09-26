N15m bribe allegations: Govt suspends 4 NCoS officers amid Bobrisky controversy

In response to a viral video trending on social media regarding alleged misconduct by officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) involving Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has announced the immediate suspension of four senior officers.

Among those suspended are Michael Anugwa, deputy controller of corrections (DCC) in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) at Kiri-kiri, Lagos State, and Sikiru Adekunle, also a DCC overseeing the Maximum-Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) at the same location.

The board has also suspended Ogbule Samuel Obinna, ASC II stationed at the MSCC in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, for allegedly escorting a convicted inmate outside the facility.

Additionally, Iloafonsi Kevin Ikechukwu, deputy controller of corrections at the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, has been suspended for reportedly receiving money on behalf of an inmate.

The board stated that these suspensions are part of an ongoing investigation into the allegations, promising to make the findings public once the inquiry is completed.

BusinessDay had reported that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior had ordered an immediate investigation into allegations of bribery within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

This directive followed claims made by Bobrisky, a social media influencer regarding his sentencing arrangement.

Read also: Tunji-Ojo orders probe into allegations of bribery involving NCoS officers, Bobrisky

The accusations were made by social media influencer Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, in a viral audio recording, where Bobrisky was alleged to have paid N15 million to unnamed officers.

Bobrisky, convicted in April for abusing naira notes, alleged in a viral voice note shared by another influencer, Martins Otse (VeryDarkMan) that his godfather, in collaboration with the controller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service, arranged for him to serve his six-month prison sentence in a private apartment rather than in a correctional facility. According to Bobrisky, a sum of N10 million was involved in the arrangement.

The interior minister’s response to the allegations underscored the government’s stance on corruption.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo emphasised that any form of misconduct or bribery would not be tolerated.

“No indiscipline, unprofessionalism, or corruption will be condoned. We are committed to rooting out these practices and ensuring that justice is served,” the minister said.

A special investigative team, led by Magdalene Ajani, permanent secretary, had been set up to look into the matter.

Tunji-Ojo assured the public that the investigation would be transparent and thorough, with consequences for any personnel found guilty of wrongdoing.

In addition to the bribery claims, the voice note also included allegations by Bobrisky that he paid N15 million to officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to have money laundering charges dropped, leaving only the naira abuse charge.

He also claimed that prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) and his son, musician Falz, offered to help secure a presidential pardon for a N10 million fee.

However, Falana has denied any involvement in Bobrisky’s case.

In a letter sent by his lawyers to VeryDarkMan, Falana demanded a retraction of the defamatory statements within 24 hours. The letter stressed that Falana has never spoken to Bobrisky regarding his conviction or any potential pardon.

Failure to retract the statement, the letter warned, would result in legal action.

Reacting to the ultimatum, VeryDarkMan clarified that he never intended to defame Falana.

Read also: Bobrisky denies paying EFCC operatives N15m bribe

“First of all, I did not defame Uncle Falana, and I never will. I respect him not just because of his position as a SAN but for his work defending the rights of people like me”, he explained.

He emphasised that he only raised doubts about Bobrisky’s claim and he expressed his desire for a thorough investigation into the matter.