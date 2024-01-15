N/Delta region to receive FG’s special attention— Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured the people of the Niger Delta that his administration would pay special attention to the region.

President Tinubu stated this, weekend, when he received Abubakar Momoh, minister of Niger Delta Development, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Tinubu expressed keen interest and appreciation for the ministry’s endeavours, acknowledging the critical role the Niger Delta plays in the nation’s economic and social fabric. He commended the minister for the progress made and the dedication exhibited in addressing unique challenges faced by the region.

Tinubu pledged unwavering support and assistance to ensure the successful execution of projects and programmes that would bring about sustainable growth and improvement in the lives of the people in the region.

The minister, who was at the Presidential Villa to provide updates on the ongoing activities and initiatives within the Niger Delta Development Ministry, pleaded for the president’s support to drive sustainable development plans for the region.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted vital projects and initiatives undertaken by the ministry to uplift the socio-economic landscape of the region.

He presented a detailed overview of ongoing infrastructure projects, community development programs, and efforts to address environmental concerns in the Niger Delta.

He said his ministry was poised to leverage this commitment from the president to further advance its mission of fostering holistic development, infrastructure enhancement, and community empowerment in the Niger Delta region.