MyXalary partners CIPM to boost people management for businesses

MyXalary, a free, simple, and full-stack HR software platform recently collaborated with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), at its 54th Conference to provide organisations with knowledge, insights, tools, experiences, frameworks, and new models required for leading, managing and building people to thrive and flourish.

The CIPM Conference which was held in October in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, provided the opportunity for 2,500 HR professionals to meet and discuss innovative and practical people-centered solutions for business profitability.

“As platinum sponsors, I will say we got the visibility we hoped for. For us at MyXalary, we want to continually engage with indigenous and global HR communities to make a positive change in the human resources industry for both employers and the workforce,” said James Olorunosebi, Managing Director and Co-Founder, MyXalary.

Read also: Corporate governance, digital transformation for discussion at IOD conference

The CIPM is the professional association that licences human resource professionals in Nigeria. MyXalary on the other hand was founded in 2020 and has over 500 companies using its human resources software. CIPM’s International Conference and Exhibition is an annual event and a major platform for intellectual and creative discourse covering various themes of contemporary, global, and national importance delivered by recognized Thought Leaders.

“On behalf of the CIPM management, I express our sincere gratitude to the MyXalary Team for partnering with us as a platinum sponsor at this year’s conference. I also look forward to future collaborations and partnerships,” said Oluwatoyin Naiwo, Registrar/Chief Executive, CIPM.