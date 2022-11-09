Corporate governance, digital transformation for discussion at IOD conference

Corporate governance and digital transformation are part of the issues that will be discussed at the 2022 Annual Directors Conference (ADC) on November 24-25, 2022.

The hybrid event scheduled to hold at Eko Hotels and Suits, Lagos state, will attract young directors, entrepreneurs and millennials who are expected to seize the opportunity of the conference for mentorship, networking and expending their knowledge for sound corporate governance.

Themed ‘Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation: Leading Purposefully for Growth & Stability”, the two-day conference will have key professionals and leaders in the public and private sector, who will drive various discussions that are pivotal to the advancement of Nigeria’s economic development.

The emergence of fourth industrial revolution which is essentially driven by information technology and the emergence, effects and challenges thrusted on the world by the COVID-19 pandemic have combined to altered the requisites skills of leaders that can guide organisations through the trying and unprecedented times that they have found themselves, said Lamis Dikko, chairman of national organising committee, ADC, said in a statement.

“Today’s leaders must be dynamic and possess visions for a technology-driven future and be prepared to purposely lead these complex and innovative transformations,” Dikko further said. “It suffices to say that business leaders must disrupt now before they themselves are disrupted.”

He also revealed that the conference will be declared open by Muhammmadu Buhari, the president while Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, a prominent royal father and chairman of International Breweries will be the chairman of the opening ceremony.

The keynote address will be delivered by Amina Muhammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations.

Other prominent persons expected at the event are Hadi Sirika, minister of Aviation, Adeniyi Adebayo, minister of industry, trade & investment, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state and Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state.

The event will have four plenary sessions, which would address themes like the fourth industrial revolution, unlocking millennial directors’ potentials, directors’ mastery of environmental and social governance and entrenching transformation and sustainability in a digital economy.