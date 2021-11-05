MyCare Assistant partners American Caregiver for quality healthcare solutions in Nigeria

MyCare Assistant, a fully digital-driven healthcare solution company, has partnered with the American Caregiver Association for quality healthcare solution in Nigeria

This partnership positions the company to provide technology-driven and bespoke healthcare solutions to thousands of Nigerians by connecting patients to a network of expert doctors via the MyCare app.

Speaking on the partnership, Abiola Ayilara, chief executive officer of MyCare Assistant, stated that “At MyCare Assistant, we believe that reliable and evidence-based healthcare begins with quality staff and client care journey is the priority reason we partnered with a foremost reputable care organization with over 40 years professional experience in superior caregiving”

“The affiliation with American caregiver association further enables us to provide a well-rounded learning experience with ACA modules for our local context whilst maintaining international standards. The aim is to equip caregivers with the right knowledge, attitude, and professional qualities in the care of patients. In addition, clients are assured that care assistants are certified to carry out their duties based on international standards”, she enthused.

This partnership is on the back of a series of high-impact tests, processes, and procedures that places the firm on a higher and reputable pedestal to further provide superior healthcare solutions that align with global best practices.

The American Caregiver Association’s primary role is to educate and certify caregivers for a diverse portfolio, such as work and family caregiving.

My Care Assistant is a fully digital-driven healthcare company that creates high-quality solutions that speak directly to customers by providing an evidence-based quality care assistant to individuals, hospitals and organisations.