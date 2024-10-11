My husband not cause of hardship – Remi Tinubu

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians not to blame her husband, President Bola Tinubu, for the ongoing economic crisis in the country, citing the administration’s efforts to address them.

The removal of the fuel subsidy Tinubu has led to a significant rise in petrol prices from N198 to N1,030 in 18 months. The administration also unified the exchange rate, which has led to an astronomical rise in the value of the naira to the US dollar, sparking widespread economic hardship.

Despite the widespread hardship, the first lady defended the decision during her visit to the palace of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, on Thursday, where she inaugurated a hostel and 2.7-kilometer road at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) named after her.

“We are just 18 months into our administration; we are not the cause of the current situation; we are trying to fix it and secure the future,” she said.

The first lady acknowledged that the removal of the subsidy has caused discomfort but emphasised that the move was necessary for long-term progress.

She also praised her husband’s integrity, stating, “We give glory to God for our status, myself and my husband, we are not greedy but we thank God for what God has done for us. It is not common for rich people to get to this seat but I am grateful to God, we can not disappoint Nigeria.”

During the event, Mrs. Tinubu, an OAU alumna, donated N1 billion to support the university’s development.

The Ooni of Ife commended her for being a positive role model, particularly for her work as Lagos State’s First Lady, which included initiatives like the “One Day Governor” programme.

