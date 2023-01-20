My government will honour sanctity of contract – Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured the business community that if elected as president of Nigeria, his regime will honour the sanctity of contracts.

Honouring the sanctity of contracts is one major problem besetting the business community as three-tier governments in Nigeria hardly honour contractual agreements with hundreds of such across the country.

Tinubu, who spoke in Abuja during a stakeholders’ consultative forum with the Federation of Construction Industry in Nigeria (FOCI) on Thursday, said Nigerians were too educated to have governments that do not respect the sanctity of contracts.

“You have mentioned tax credit and opportunity for a construction bank, but you didn’t mention the sanctity of contracts which is lacking in our country today”, Tinubu said, adding that his government will enforce it.

He assured them that his government will make security of lives and property a priority so they could do their jobs unhindered.

“We as a government will strengthen security for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will deploy everything including technology. And of course, if there is employment, and good education and opportunity for people to maximise their time and talent, security will improve”, he said.

Tinubu promised to continue with the current administration’s plans to establish a new national carrier, enhance runway and airport security through the use of modern surveillance technology and work to ensure fairness and transparency in ticket pricing for both international and domestic airlines.

According to him, “God willing, as we assume the mantle of leadership, we shall build an even more prosperous economy. This means additional investment in relevant infrastructure: roads, bridges, rail, airports, schools, power facilities, hospitals and more. These will enhance efficiency, support industrial growth, spur trade and investment, and improve the Ease of Doing Business.”

He told the gathering that his plan to “increase annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth will heavily depend on the quality of the infrastructure we shall build to facilitate and sustain growth in all facets of our national life.

Here, I make a plain and clear promise: I will be your partner in building this life-defining infrastructure so essential to creating the nation of our dreams. The framework on Infrastructure in our Renewed Hope action plan encapsulates, among others, the renewal and expansion of the existing stock of our national infrastructure. This means sound transport networks across the country, modern ports and reduced transportation costs for Nigerians.

We plan to build high-capacity telecommunications networks to facilitate faster communication across a wider expanse of the national territory.”

Among other infrastructure, he promised to promote the efficient flow of information, expand and secure pipelines for oil and gas to ensure constant energy supply and exports. I will also invest in adequate power generation as well as better functioning transmission and distribution systems that will light our homes and make business more competitive by achieving disruption free production of goods and service, Other essential provisions, such as affordable Housing, which increases the social stability as well as the standard of living of Nigerian households will be promoted”.

“The government that I hope to lead shall focus on policies and interventions in all the key methods of transportation: road, rail, maritime and air. Concerning roads, we shall continue the rehabilitation and expansion of existing federal roads and expressways. We shall accelerate construction of new roads as well as the rehabilitation of existing ones through already established funding mechanisms, including accessing capital markets”.

He listed the outstanding achievements of the Buhari’s administration to include advancements made in the completion of critical road and bridge projects which were seemingly unsolvable for previous administrations. They include the Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Shagamu Expressways, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Highway, Bodo-Bonny Bridge across the Opobo Channel, and the Second Niger Bridge. Advancements made in executing these projects elevate the APC government, ably led by President Muhammadu Buhari, head and shoulder above its predecessors.

“My administration will also encourage state governments to build public transportation or metro systems in their capital cities.

The metros will link with existing national rail lines and revolutionise urban transport in Nigeria. This will boost commerce and contribute significantly to GDP growth.

To achieve these objectives, which include promoting greater private sector inclusion, we shall work with the National Assembly to review the organisation, structure and operations of the Nigerian Railway Corporation. We shall also prioritise the completion of critical ongoing national railway projects such as: Lagos – Kano; Benin – Abakaliki; Port Harcourt – Maiduguri; Lagos – Calabar; and Kano – Maradi”.

The APC presidential flagbearer said “we shall deploy technology and security assets to protect travellers and ensure the safety and integrity of our railway infrastructure”.

“We intend to decongest the Apapa Port, modernise other existing ports by deepening the harbour and shipping lanes as well as enlarging berths and docking facilities to allow the largest ocean going cargo vessels to use all Nigerian seaports. Optimising the use of our inland rivers, lakes and waterways, my administration will embark on a dredging campaign for strategically important inland waterways to make and keep them navigable for the passage of goods and people. We will devise a comprehensive plan for the improved use and access to waterways for the transportation of passengers and cargo and create better inter-agency co-operation and coordination among regulators in the sector’, he added.

According to him, “without a doubt our aviation sector has benefited from substantial investments with new terminals and allied infrastructure in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Lagos and Kano, as well as runway projects in other locations. To guarantee the growth, development and safety of the Nigerian aviation sector, my government will focus on enforcing a governance policy for the timely and adequate maintenance and improvement of airport runways and other critical aviation infrastructure. My administration will also invest in the modernization and expansion of existing airport facilities, improving aircraft maintenance and safety measures and incident reporting requirements regarding domestic airlines. We will strengthen the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other aviation regulatory agencies to maintain global standards in the industry”.

He assured the FOCI members that he will productively engage their workers, suppliers, direct and indirect personnel, subcontractors and artisans, adding that “together we shall build the Nigeria of our dreams where your businesses thrive as they construct a better nation for all our people”.