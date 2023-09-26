My goal is to help President Tinubu succeed – Kogi Governor

Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi State has said that his only political ambition for now is to help President Bola Tinubu succeed.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Bello said that he believes all Nigerians would succeed if President Tinubu succeeds.

“I thank God for my successes and achievements as governor of Kogi. I know where I met the state and I am happy for where I have taken the state to.” Bello said.

Read also: Kogi guber: PDP will conquer fear, intimidation of APC – Melaye

“I believe that the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, will build on the solid foundation we have laid down for Kogi.”

He predicts that the APC will easily win the Kogi governorship election in November.

In response to a query on making sure that every member of the APC remained in the state, Bello stated that the APC was still strong in Kogi.

“Our unity is why APC wins in Kogi and will continue to win. Our party is one. You cannot satisfy everyone. However, there are internal mechanisms in the APC to resolve issues and we always utilised that,” he stated.