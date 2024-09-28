Mutfwang targets 10,000 job opportunities in Plateau with biofuel project

Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau State, has signed a multi-million dollars Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Green Development Group and NOAH Regen.

The agreement is aimed at harnessing the economic potentials of key trees such as Jatropha and Moringa, among others for biofuel production as part of strategies to set the State on a sustainable development path.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony during the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, Governor Mutfwang highlighted that the Jatropha to Biofuel Economic Development and Social Impact Programme is a strategic initiative to boost the State’s economy.

Read also: FG upgrades college, inaugurates education university in Plateau

He explained that the Multi-million dollars project would cover 15,000 hectares of land across Plateau State with an ambitious plan to create 10,000 direct jobs by forming Cooperative among local farmers.

He emphasised that the programme would offer comprehensive support to farmers, including the provision of inputs, technical assistance, equipment, logistics, and guaranteed off-take and distribution channels. This support, the governor further stated, was expected to significantly enhance productivity and economic outcomes for participants.

Governor Mutfwang said the focus of the initiative was on women and youth development with a view to integrating them into various stages of the biofuel value chain.

He noted that the project aligns with his Administration’s agenda for Plateau State, which seeks to drive economic diversification and sustainable growth through the utilization of the state’s rich natural resources.