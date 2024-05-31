Mutfwang pledges diversified economy for Plateau beyond crude oil

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has unveiled his vision for a diversified economy that transcends reliance on crude oil.

Addressing journalists on Friday in Jos, in a speech to mark his one year in office, the governor emphasised the importance of broadening the state’s economic base to ensure sustainable growth and development.

Mutfwang articulated his administration’s commitment to spearheading initiatives that harness the abundant resources and potentials of Plateau State beyond the traditional crude oil-centric economy.

He underscored the significance of exploring various sectors to stimulate economic activities, create employment opportunities, and foster inclusive growth across the state.

During the briefing, Governor Mutfwang showcased achievements the government has recorded across different sectors of the economy within the first year of his tenure.

The governor highlighted key milestones in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, agriculture, and technology that have positively impacted the lives of Plateau State residents.

He said: “Under my leadership, significant progress has been made in upgrading critical infrastructure, enhancing healthcare services, revamping the educational sector, promoting agriculture as a viable economic alternative, and leveraging technology for efficient governance and service delivery”.

The governor expressed optimism about the future trajectory of Plateau State, asserting that his administration remains steadfast in its mission to transform the state into a vibrant economic hub with diversified revenue streams.

He extended his gratitude to the people of Plateau State for their unwavering support and reassured them of his unwavering commitment to their welfare and prosperity.