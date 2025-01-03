Mutfwang outlines vision, declares 2025 Plateau’s year of road construction

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has expressed deep gratitude to the people of the State, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to transformative progress, peace, and sustainable development in the year ahead.

In a new year broadcast on Wednesday, the governor reflected on the previous year, highlighting the successes and challenges encountered while reaffirming his administration’s dedication to the welfare of the Plateau people.

Governor Mutfwang noted that the year 2024 was a turning point for the State, marked by the launch of the “Budget of New Beginnings” and the restoration of the people’s mandate following legal disputes. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to rebuilding and repositioning Plateau State for long-term peace and prosperity.

“With profound gratitude to the Almighty God, I warmly welcome you to the year 2025—a year of hope renewal, great opportunities and transformative progress for our beloved state. We owe our deepest gratitude to God for His steadfast guidance and protection over Plateau State throughout 2024. As the Scriptures remind us, “If God is for us, who can be against us?”

“The year, 2024, marked a critical turning point for Plateau State. Through our Budget tagged, “Budget of New Beginnings,” we laid a robust foundation for rebuilding and repositioning our state for Peace and Prosperity. Despite the hurdles we encountered, including litigations, our collective mandate was restored and reaffirmed amidst jubilation.

“For this, I remain deeply thankful for your steadfast support and faith in this administration. Together, we have embarked on a shared journey to deliver good governance and tangible dividends of democracy”; the governor said.

In the area of security, Governor Mutfwang states that it remained a top priority for his administration, with significant investments made in technology and logistics to strengthen surveillance and protect rural communities.

He acknowledged the challenges that persist in some areas but assured citizens that the government would not rest until lasting peace is achieved. Mutfwang also extended condolences to victims of attacks and praised security personnel for their unwavering sacrifices.

The governor condemned the rising cases of child trafficking and pledged to take decisive action against offenders. He urged parents to safeguard their children and ensure they are protected from criminal activities.

On the economic front, Mutfwang cited the removal of fuel subsidies as a hardship but emphasized the state’s proactive measures, including the introduction of 15 modern buses to improve urban transportation, with an additional fleet scheduled for 2025.

On agriculture, the governor highlighted groundbreaking achievements such as discussions with the African Development Bank to establish Plateau State in the Special Agro Processing Zone initiative. He also shared progress in agricultural infrastructure, including the reactivation of BARC Farms and the cultivation of over 6,000 hectares of land for displaced communities.

The governor assured citizens that 2025 would see more investments in food production, with over ₦3.6 billion allocated for fertilizer distribution and farming inputs.

On infrastructure, the governor highlighted the rehabilitation of several roads within the Jos-Bukuru Metropolis and declared 2025 the “Year of Groundbreaking of Road Construction.”

He announced plans for urban renewal projects, including the development of modern community markets across the state and a major reconstruction of the Jos Main Market, aimed at fostering business growth.

