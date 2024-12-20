Mutfwang seeks construction of 132/33KV transmission substation in Shendam

In a bold stride toward revitalizing the power sector in Plateau State to promote industrialization, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang on Friday presented a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for a parcel of land earmarked for the construction of a 132/33KV transmission substation in the area.

This landmark project aims to extend electricity transmission from Lafia in Nasarawa State to Shendam, Plateau State, covering the Southern and Central Senatorial Districts. The initiative is expected to stimulate industrialization and enhance business activities across the zones.

Presenting the C of O to Jenifer Adighije, an engineer and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, at her office in Abuja, Governor Mutfwang was optimistic that the project when completed, will transform the social and industrial landscape of the benefitting areas.

He noted that the substation would address the longstanding electricity challenges faced by the state’s Southern and Central Senatorial Districts.

Governor Mutfwang explained that the substation will support the smooth commencement of the Special Agro-Processing Zone by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and attract private sector investments to Plateau State.

Acknowledging the contributions of NDPHC to Nigeria’s electricity generation and transmission, the Governor appealed to prioritize the project. He also stated that Plateau State has the potential for generating wind and solar energy and informed Adighije of recent legislative advancements in that regard, including the Electricity Market Law and Energy Corporation Law, which enable the state to generate and sell electricity to neighbouring states.

In a statement by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA) said Adighije warmly welcomed Governor Mutfwang, noting that he was the first state governor to visit her since her appointment. She praised his commitment to transforming Plateau State’s industrial landscape and assured him of NDPHC’s dedication to executing the project.

“You are the first governor to visit us, and we are compelled to match your zeal with our commitment. With our generation capacity far exceeding demand, partnering with you is a pivotal opportunity. Your passion for industrialization is inspiring, and we are eager to collaborate with you to realize this vision,” she stated.

