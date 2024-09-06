Mutfwang condoles Yar’Adua family on the passing of Matriarch, Dada

Caleb Mutfwang, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Nigerian President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, on the passing of their beloved mother and matriarch, Dada Yar’Adua.

In his condolence message, Governor Mutfwang described the passing of Mama Dada Yar’Adua as a profound loss, not only to the Yar’Adua family but to the entire nation.

He acknowledged her resilience and unwavering commitment to raising children whose lives have made a significant impact on Nigeria, particularly the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

Although he did not have the privilege of knowing the deceased personally, Governor Mutfwang highlighted the numerous testimonies that paint her as an extraordinary woman of integrity, compassion, and humility. Her kindness, generosity, and empathy left an indelible mark on all who encountered her.

Governor Mutfwang also emphasised that Dada Yar’Adua’s legacy of justice, fairness, and her dedication to nurturing credible leaders should be emulated as her influence transcended ethnic, religious, and regional boundaries. This, the Governor explained, made her a unifying figure in a nation in need of such qualities.

In a statement by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), made available to Journalists Friday in Jos, Mutfwang noted that her passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill, especially at a time when the nation could greatly benefit from her wisdom and counsel.

While acknowledging that no words can truly ease the pain of such a monumental loss, Governor Mutfwang prayed that God Almighty grants the Yar’Adua family the comfort, grace, and peace needed during this difficult period.

“On behalf of the government and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, I extend my deepest sympathies to the Yar’Adua family, praying for the strength and courage to bear this painful loss”.