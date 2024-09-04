Plateau APC begs Tinubu to fill state’s ministerial slot

Simon Lalong, Senator representing Plateau South and other APC stakeholders in Plateau State have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to fill the State’s vacant ministerial slot.

The stakeholders made the appeal during the APC critical stakeholders meeting held in Jos, Plateau State Capital on Tuesday.

Lalong, the APC leader in the State, expressed concern that Plateau had been without a minister for over seven months since after he left for the Senate, having been declared winner at the Appeal Court.

He described the situation as unfair and urged the president to remove any stumbling blocks and appoint a minister from the State.

Lalong expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s democratic values and belief in listening to his people, assuring however the people of the State that the president would address the issue upon his return from his trip abroad.

Also, Diket Plang, the Senator representing Plateau Central, while collaborating Lalong’s position, assured the stakeholders that National Assembly members on the APC platform would be productive and work to woo more members for the party.

Madaki Ajiji, the Deputy Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, solicited support from members to enable the lawmakers to succeed and work in the interest of the State and APC.