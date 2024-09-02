APC boasts of winning local council poll in Plateau

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has vowed to fully participate in the upcoming local government elections slated for October 9, 2024.

Rufus Bature, the APC chairman in the State made this known at a critical stakeholders meeting in Jos, the State Capital on Monday.

According to Bature, the party is well-prepared and confident of clearing the polls convincingly. He attributed his conviction to the party’s level of preparedness and the anticipated support from members, especially critical stakeholders.

“The APC State working committee had been monitoring the activities of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) since the announcement of the LG polls. The party has not been given any cause to be afraid.

“The party has rolled out itinerary, including the sale of forms, screening of aspirants, and primary elections. The primaries were adjudged as credible, peaceful, transparent, free, and fair.

“Appeals panels were set up to hear petitions arising from the conduct of the primary elections, and all went well”; Bature noted.

Notwithstanding the challenges, Bature believes that the APC is on the threshold of changing the political narrative if they put their act together and capitalise on the inadequacies of the People’s Democracy Party (PDP) led administration.

Simon Lalong, (APC/Plateau South), commended stakeholders for the peaceful primaries. He urged all stakeholders to work for the success of the local government elections, describing it as a litmus test for the party.

Lalong emphasised the importance of building the party at the grassroots level and emerging victorious in the LG elections.