Music icon, Victor Uwaifo, dies at 80

Nigerian highlife music icon and Edo-born, “Joromi” crooner, Sir Victor Uwaifo, has died.

The music legend, whose “Mammy Water” album was a hit for decades, succumbed on Saturday at the age of 80.

One of his children, Peter “de Rock” Uwaifo, broke the news of the demise of the professor of Visual Arts, University of Benin (UNIBEN) on Saturday.

While Peter did not disclose the cause of the death, he nevertheless expressed anguish over the passing of the music superstar.

The legendary musicologist served as commissioner for Arts and Culture under Gov. Lucky Igbinedion.

“A First Class graduate of Visual Arts, UNIBEN, Uwaifo’s undergraduate project of a king on a horse is a signature arts poster at the Ekenwan Campus of UNIBEN

“Uwaifo played the guitar with dexterity and had highly ambulant kinetic dancing steps,” Peter said.