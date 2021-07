MultiChoice Nigeria excites customers with revamped DStv Business Packages

In a bid to drive innovation and deliver quality contents to its esteemed customers, MultiChoice Nigeria, a leading pay TV service provider, has launched a new simplified DStv Business packages for businesses and corporate organizations in Nigeria.

The DStv Business packages, which contain curated content at great value to suit various businesses, are aimed at ensuring these business owners and organizations enjoy the ultimate TV experience, all in HD.

“We always ask ourselves how we can make our customers’ experience better for businesses. We have revamped our DStv Business packages, offering business owners the right mixture of entertainment to enhance the experience of guests and staff. At the end of the day, your guests will always remember how you made them feel” says John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

There are three DStv Business packages; DStv Work, DStv Play and DStv Stay and each package is tailored to suit particular needs of offices, bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels and much more. Get a package that suits your business:

DStv Work packages:

The DStv Work package offers the latest news headlines from around the world, sports, weather updates and other work related entertainment which sets the tone for a stimulating work environment and keeps everyone including staff well informed. The Work packages are best suited for offices, banks and businesses involving the government.

DStv Play Packages:

The DStv Play packages are best suited for businesses such as pubs, restaurants, bars, clubs, café and betting houses. These packages enhance the guests experience and ensure that they are always entertained with their favourite sports programmes and other first-class entertainment.

DStv Stay Packages:

The Stay packages are best suited for hotels, motels, lodges, resorts, B&B and serviced apartments. Giving each guest – whether a kid, adult or elder – a memorable in-room experience due to the vast array of channels available to them during their stay.

For more information regarding the various DStv Business packages, visit DStv Business, call +234 809 443 3788 or visit your nearest MultiChoice Nigeria branch or dealer.