Multichoice Nigeria slashes price of DStv, GOtv Decoders in special promo

Nigeria’s video entertainment provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, in its consumer satisfaction drive has announced a special discount offer tagged, Biggie Goals, on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting Thursday, 1st July 2021.

The special discount consist of a 47 percent downward price review of its DStv HD decoder, dish kit with Compact package subscription from N18,600 to N9,900, while the price of its GOtv decoder, GOtennae with GOtv Jolli package subscription drops 17 percent from N8,400 to N6,900.

This was revealed in a public statement made available to BusinessDay where it stated that the discounted DStv and GOtv decoder offer will be available for a limited time.

Speaking on the offer, Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, explained that the Biggie Goals offer is a way of widening access to quality entertainment programming at very affordable rates and a chance for their valued customers to experience a wider range of content on higher packages.

He added that it is also a means to relieve their customers of some of the burden imposed by the economy.

“There is a lot to look forward to in the coming months, the sixth edition of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija show, premiering in July and the New Football Season which kicks off mid-August.

With this discount, we are welcoming new customers to get a DStv or GOtv decoder and broaden the access to quality entertainment for the whole family.” said Mabutho.

It can be recalled that earlier in the year, Multichoice Nigeria announced a similar price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders and subscription.

The DStv Compact package gives customers access to over 135 channels. The DStv Compact package is the home of the Premier League, WWE action, martial arts and other top sports, blockbuster movies and a wide selection of local and international entertainment, reality, news, kids, music and lifestyle channels.

The GOtv Max package provides customers with maximum entertainment on over 75 channels with local, international, sports and kiddies content. Some of the channels available include SuperSport La Liga, BET, M-Net Movies 4, Discovery ID, Starlife, and Cartoon Network