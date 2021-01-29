MultiChoice slashes prices of DStv, GOtv decoders over impact of harsh economy

MultiChoice, foremost pay TV operator has slashed the prices of its products in consideration of harsh times being experienced by consumers as a result of economic recession which Nigeria slipped into in Q4 of 2020 and impact of Covid-19 pandemic that has laid prostrate a number of businesses and family finances.

The price slash, effective February 1, 2021 will see the DStv HD decoder, dish kit with Compact package subscription drop from N18,600 to N9,900 on Confam package, while GOtv decoder, GOtennae with GOtv Jolli package subscription will go from N8,400 to N6,900.

The video entertainment provider had in September 2020 at the peak of Covid-19 pandemic raised its monthly Premium package price from N16,200 to N18,400. This was N2,200 increase. Other higher packages were also affected. Compact plus subscribers were asked to pay N12,400 from N10,925 while Compact bouquet subscribers were required to pay N7,900 from N6,975.

The increase then did not go down well with some Nigerians who attacked it, saying that the price adjustment will further put pressure on some Nigerians who were managing to survive the economic difficulties.

But this time, in what appears to a be a listening ear, Martin Mabutho who is Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, explained that the price slash on some of the products is part of MultiChoice’s long line of efforts to lessen the economic impact of Covid-19 on customers and a reflection of the company’s commitment to making quality entertainment more accessible to Nigerians.

“With this discount, we are lowering the entry barrier for new customers to get a DStv or GOtv decoder as staying connected to credible information and other quality programming can be comforting for many families during these trying times,” said Mabutho during a virtual media briefing Friday.

Mabutho also used the opportunity to list some of the company’s relief strategies the company deployed during the first wave of the pandemic which include cash donations of N200 million and N50 million to the Federal Government and Lagos State Government respectively, N400 million to the creative industry, whose professionals experienced disruptions in productions; donation of 30,000 Personal Protective Equipment and 30,000 face masks to hospitals and Non-Governmental Organisations as well as an approved inventory worth over N550m highlighting NCDC’s Covid-19 helplines and PSA materials on over 10 channels on DStv and GOtv.