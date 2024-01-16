MultiChoice excites DStv, GOtv customers with ‘Step Up’ promo

MultiChoice Nigeria, a pay-TV and entertainment company has unveiled its yearly ‘Step Up’ offer for DStv and GOtv customers.

According to MultiChoice Nigeria, this year’s Step Up offer will run from January 15 to March 31. The promo is aimed at giving customers more access to higher package content at no additional cost.

With the new Step Up promo, DStv and GOtv customers who upgrade or reconnect on the next higher package will get a further boost to a higher package within 48 hours. The offer is also open to new and active customers, while disconnected customers can also reconnect and benefit from the offer.

“Step Up attests to our commitment to always give the best entertainment to our customers, ” MultiChoice Nigeria said in a statement. This annual window allows our customers to access high-quality content on higher packages.

“In celebration of Africa Magic @20, the last few months have been exciting to customers on the DStv Compact and GOtv Supa+ packages, as they benefited from the tier-down offer which allowed them to view our premium AM Showcase channel.

“The tier down has ended, and the Step Up offer is a great opportunity for customers to get more value,” the company said.

This, according to MultiChoice, means that upgraded customers will enjoy world-class sporting action such as AFCON, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Also available is an array of Africa Magic original drama series, shows, international movies, series, telenovelas, music shows, news, and kids’ entertainment.

Customers who upgrade from the DStv Yanga bundle to the Confam package will have enhanced access to the Compact package.

Likewise, those on the Compact package will receive a boost to access DStv Premium if they renew on Compact Plus.

Customers who upgrade from Jolli to Max on the GOtv platform will automatically be upgraded to the Supa package, while those who upgrade to Supa, will have access to Supa +.