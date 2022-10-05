MTN, Ultima host celebrities, media as ‘Family Feud’ premieres in Nigeria

MTN Nigeria and Nigeria’s foremost production company, Ultima Studios, on Monday, held a grand industry event to mark the premiere of the globally acclaimed game show, ‘Family Feud’.

The event had in attendance guests across various media platforms as well as A-list celebrities like Tee-Y Mix and Sharon Ooja who all dazzled the red carpet in stunning attires.

The premiere, which was held at the Ultima Studios in Lekki featured exciting games from which guests won cash prizes. To thrill guests of what is to come to television screens across the country from October 7, there was a mock ‘Family Feud’ episode featuring two families and hosted by the TV show host, Bisola Aiyeola. Guests were left enthralled in their seats as they watched the families battle for the ultimate prize.

Speaking at the event, Aisha Umar Mumuni, Ag. Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, said: “MTN Nigeria is committed to creating various outlets for the growth and development of Nigerians and that includes entertainment. We prioritise the need to provide families with entertaining content that is wholesome. Family Feud Nigeria does just that, it brings forward the authenticity of Nigerians, starting with the wonderful host, Bisola. We are excited to see Nigerian families win on the show and the various digital games, it is all very thrilling.”

Family Feud Nigeria will air on DSTV & GoTV’s Africa Magic Family and Africa Magic Urban – starting October 7, 2022. The broadcast will be extended in 2023 to several terrestrial TV channels, with the NTA Network leading the pack.

MTN subscribers have the opportunity to win cash prizes every day by participating in humorous trivia competitions. MTN customers can send DFF or WFF to 205 to participate, texting their answers to the Family Feud style survey questions to win cash every weekday – Monday to Friday. Over 200 subscribers with the highest points will be rewarded with N10,000 every month.