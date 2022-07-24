MTN Nigeria kicks off 2022 Y’ello Care campaign

Nigerian Telecommunications Company, MTN Nigeria has resumed its flagship staff volunteer programme, Y’ello Care, with interventions themed, ‘Empowering Communities to Drive Economic Recovery’.

The Y’ello Care campaign is aimed at upskilling local communities with digital skills training and development to boost their economic activity and involvement. It supports the delivery of MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, and in particular the strategic priority to ‘create shared value’ by fostering digital skills for job creation in Nigeria.

Following the opening ceremony, which was held at MTN Nigeria Head Office, Falomo, Ikoyi, employees of the Telco joined the South African High Commission on a visit to the Halal Children’s Home, Life Camp, Abuja, in commemoration of the United Nations (UN) International Nelson Mandela Day.

Tobechukwu Okigbo, the chief corporate services officer, MTN Nigeria, in encouraging MTN staffers to participate in this year’s campaign, urged employees to, “Commit to doing the right thing for communities, focusing on impact to support this year’s theme”.

Odunayo Sanya said, the executive secretary, MTN Foundation, while speaking about the campaign, stated that the Telco understands the transformative power of digital innovation and is constantly on the lookout to connect people with opportunities.

“Our focus with Y’ello Care initiatives this year is to drive more of such connections to create sustainable change. We aim to get more MTNers on the streets to help pave the road for new opportunities under this strategic direction,” Sanya stated.

Since its inception in 2007, MTN employees have participated in charitable activities for the welfare of the communities within which they work. Some projects executed under Y’ello Care include: e-Library set-up in secondary schools, ICT and business skills programmes, and career development training for youth across Nigeria.