MTN leads walk against substance abuse

The MTN ASAP Foundation is leading a walk against the rising prevalence of substance abuse in Nigeria today, lending its support to government efforts to curtail the menace.

The first annual walk in partnership with the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency commenced between Gbagada and Oshodi, in Lagos, with another leg held in Abuja.

The aim is to drive the critical message that substance abuse leaves adverse impact on the lives of users, their immediate community and the country at large.

The theme for this year is “It’s Everyone’s Fight”, and the hashtag is #MTNASAP.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.