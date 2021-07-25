MTN launches new thematic TVC showcasing Nigerian entrepreneurship spirit

MTN Nigeria has launched a new thematic campaign tagged ‘We Move’. The campaign, hinged on the MTN Group’s brand strategy of progress is focused on urging Nigerians to look inwards for opportunities for progress that abound within their current situations.

The thematic campaign was launched with the release of a two-minute Television Commercial (TVC) that creates a storyline resonating with the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians.

Lynda Saint-Nwafor, the chief enterprise business officer at MTN Nigeria, said the campaign is expected to reinforce the sense of hope in Nigerians and help them overcome their frustrations, fears to enable Nigerians feel empowered, energized, and optimistic.

“With ‘We Move’, MTN is reminding Nigerians that with its ecosystem of leading digital solutions, it levels the playing field, giving everyone the opportunity to apply their energy to achieve brighter lives; and together drive collective progress,” said Saint-Nwafor.

According to her, MTN Nigeria provides opportunities for forward-thinking Nigerians to thrive. With its various innovations, partnerships, and sponsorships, MTN has continued to position itself as a trusted partner in progress.

The TVC opens on a young man in a Nigerian University who evidently has a knack for cooking delicious meals. While in school, his roommates, friends, and even the security guards would smell the aroma coming from any dish he was making and find their way to his room to have a taste of whatever he has prepared.

Fast forward to a few years later, the young man graduates from the university and joins the pool of unemployed youth in Nigeria. Even while he was job hunting without any luck, he would return home and cook meals for his flatmates.

One day, after completing yet another fruitless employment exercise, he suddenly got inspired to cook meals and deliver to customers, and this became the turning point in his life and career.

By looking inwards, the Nigerian youth in the TVC was able to discover a skill he already had and instead of remaining downcast by his current situation, he decided to monetise his already existing skills.