Global Citizen launches campaign to fight poverty

An international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, is set for ‘Global Citizen Live’—a 24-hour live broadcast with events and performances filmed across six continents aimed at uniting the world, defending the planet and defeating poverty.

With performances and live events in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America, Global Citizen Live will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more channels on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

According to a statement, Global Citizen Live is part of an ongoing effort to defend the planet and defeat poverty, powered by citizens around the world who are taking action together with governments, corporations and philanthropists to make change.

“Campaign calls on businesses and philanthropists to contribute resources needed to protect and restore at least one billion trees by 2022 to curb climate change; and provide meals for the more than 40 million people on the brink of starvation”.

The statement said the 24-hour live broadcast event will feature artists, activists, and world leaders taking the stage at iconic locations across the globe, including: live events in Central Park in New York City, and the Champ de Mars in Paris; live-crosses from London, and Los Angeles; and performances and hosted segments from Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul and Sydney. Additional locations and location-specific details will be announced in August.

Artists and entertainers participating in the global broadcast special include: Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Femi Kuti, Tiwa Savage appearing alongside Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, H.E.R., Lizzo, Lorde, Ricky Martin, The Weeknd, Usher, and more to be announced.

“COVID-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations Global Goals, pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty and more than 40 million to the brink of starvation. Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fails to set science-based carbon reduction targets. We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together. ‘Equitable recovery’ is not an act of charity – it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty.” – Hugh Evans, CEO, Global Citizen said in the statement.