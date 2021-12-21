MTN introduces its first-ever digital season of surprises

As part of efforts to keep giving and rewarding customers, MTN Nigeria has launched the first-ever digital version of Season of Surprises.

This year, MTN customers have been made a part of the giving process as they are allowed to refer any MTN subscriber of their choice, using the new myMTN NG app or dialling *135#, to receive an array of gifts. These include Jumia shopping vouchers to purchase curated festive hampers, 1GB data valid for seven days and TECNO mobile devices for free.

Speaking on the company’s digital direction, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho said, “This year’s edition has been digitized because of the restrictions on physical movement due to COVID-19. It’s a great opportunity for people to connect through giving and this time, we can all be a Y’ello Santa spreading happiness and good cheer!”

Season of Surprises is in line with MTN’s practice of giving back to communities and Nigerians as a whole. In previous editions, Nigerians have been surprised with food items, electronic gadgets, home appliances, mobile devices, bus and airfares as well as cash donations.

“We are committed to making Nigerians smile this special season. This presents a unique opportunity to spread the giving spirit and inspire people to show love to those around them,” Sowho stated.

Season of Surprises is expected to run from December 17 to 24, 2021.