MTN Foundation gives access to quality education to 370 varsity students

In a bid to provide access to quality education in Nigeria, MTN Foundation, the corporate social intervention arm of MTN Nigeria, said it has awarded another 370 scholarships to students in Nigerian University.

The scholarship, which was awarded under the MTNF scholarship schemes including Science and Technology Scholarships, the Scholarship for Blind Students, and the Scholarship for top 10 scoring candidates of UTME, was given in Abuja, Lagos and Owerri.

Speaking at the Lagos event, Dennis Okoro, director of MTN Foundation urged the recipients to remain diligent in their studies and keep up the good work.

According to him, the scheme, which has lasted for 11 years, has served as a platform that encourages excellence, a means of ensuring that some of Nigeria’s most brilliant minds excel academically, and bring them closer to realising their academic aspirations.

On his part, Odunayo Sanya, executive secretary, MTN Foundation said the company is an organisation that is interested in the success of Nigerian youths.

He said that access to quality education provides them with tools to be the best version of them in the future.

“For the past four years, MTN Scholarship graduates have also participated in ‘Skill Up!’ – an employability workshop designed to arm scholars with skills required for the world of work. This year, MTN Foundation partnered with Project Management Institute (PMI) for a two-week virtual workshop, equipping the 2021 graduates with the technical skills to handle projects successfully,” she said.

Folasade Adefisayo, commissioner for education, Lagos State, commended MTN Foundation’s scholarship programme for outstanding Nigerian students.

In her address, delivered by Grace Akinfoyewa, director of science and technology, Lagos State Ministry of Education, the commissioner referred to the initiative as a step in the right direction in the pursuit of academic excellence for Nigerian students.

According to her, the Foundation has shown commitment to improving communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“I sincerely appreciate the MTN Foundation for this impactful CSR project, especially in Lagos State. Indeed, this laudable initiative of awarding scholarships to young students is highly commendable for its derivable opportunities and how it aids the pursuit of academic excellence of the science and physically challenged students,” she said.

Adetola Salau, senior special assistant on education to the Governor of Lagos State, who described MTN Foundation as a beacon of hope, further acknowledged MTN Foundation’s commitment to empowering youth and promoting academic excellence in public institutions through scholarships.

Scholarships, under the Youth Development Cause of MTN Foundation, is an annual award that seeks to recognise and reward qualified high performing students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

This year, the Foundation awarded 370 scholarships to outstanding Nigerian students. Three hundred students received the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship; 60 Students received the MTN Scholarship for Blind Students and the top 10 UTME candidates in 2021, received scholarships as well.

The Scholarship, which was initiated in 2009, has benefited over 4,200 Nigerian students at a value of over N2.3 billion.

The newly awarded scholars will each enjoy an annual scholarship grant covering their tuition, book allowance and stipend, till graduation, provided they maintain a CGPA of 3.5 or its equivalent.