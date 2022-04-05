MTN Nigeria proposes up to N150bn Series 1, 2 Commercial Paper issuance

MTN Nigeria Communication Plc (MTN Nigeria) has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of its N150billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme. The company proposes the issuance of Series 1 and 2 Commercial Paper of up to N150billion. The Issuance is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its financing options, with the funds being deployed towards working capital and general corporate purposes. MTN Nigeria had initiated and successfully concluded fourth series of the issuances under its previous N200billion Commercial Paper shelf programme.

Read also: Veritasi registers N10bn Commercial Paper programme on FMDQ Exchange