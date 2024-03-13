Mrs Bisi Ogunwale, founder & CEO, Heritage Royal Homes Ltd: A product of focus, hardwork and consistency

Her persistence in the face of adversity and ability to overcome it are some of the characteristics that distinguish her from other women. Bisi Ogunwale, Chief Executive Officer, AbuleSowo Realtors and Heritage Royal Homes Limited is a woman who holds a firm belief that by hard work and dedication to the job, women can make significant contributions to the growth and development of society. This conviction has won her accolades and awards in several real estate companies and stands her out among her contemporaries.

In this special interview to celebrate International Women’s Day 2024, the real estate guru with over 15 years of experience as a real estate sales personnel and 7 years as a Real Estate Investment expert, talks about the significant impact of women in society, challenges and the successes of organizations over the years. Excerpts…

I am also a natural skincare expert. At Osedudu Special, We are into the production, marketing, and sales distribution of natural organic skincare products.

What would you describe as the greatest passion that has brought you this far in your career?

The greatest passion that has brought me this far is “the need to do and be more”. I am always in a joyous mood whenever I record any sale and would quickly appreciate my subscribers by posting and updating them on how people are keying into my products. As a woman, I believe that we can do and be more than society projects us to be. We can make a difference and also make the world a better place. I believe that when we do more than expected, we will give room for others irrespective of their race, colour or gender to also grow and achieve success.

What is the mission and vision of Heritage Royal Homes Limited?

Our mission is to develop exceptional real estate projects that seamlessly blend architecture, functionality, and sustainability, while always prioritizing the needs and aspirations of our clients and the communities we serve. We are committed to delivering high-quality, on-time, and cost-efficient projects, driven by our core values of integrity, innovation, and social responsibility. Through our relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to sustainable practices, we aim to create enduring spaces that enrich lives and contribute positively to the environment and society. Our vision is to be at the forefront of creating sustainable and innovative real estate developments that inspire communities and enhance quality of life.

Can you share some of the successes so far?

Working as a Real Estate and Investment expert for over 7 years, I have been able to make over 10,000 people landlords home and abroad. Also, I have trained over 3,000 Realtors who have become successful as real estate consultants or real estate developers over the years.

Talking about Heritage Royal Homes Limited, as a company, we have launched 4 Estates in Lagos, sold out 2, closed sales on one and just launched another valuable and affordable property in Lagos. We have made so many people happy landlords, and helped people invest wisely both at home and abroad and we look forward to extending to other states in Nigeria soon.

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress, how do you think this can be achieved by women in society?

The theme for this year is an interesting one I would say. This year’s theme is laying more emphasis on the importance of investing in women’s education, health, economic empowerment, leadership, and innovation, as well as ensuring their full participation in society.

To achieve this for women in society, we need to; Educate: Educate women on ways not just to improve our individual lives but the lives of our families and community. To achieve this, we can enroll women in formal and informal courses, and create a platform that connects and teaches women on these courses. Empowerment: Being empowered gives women the opportunity to make their choices and take actions that affect their lives, boost their self-esteem, and exercise their rights and freedom.

As a career woman, how have you been able to manage your home and office as well as other social responsibilities and still be able to maintain a successful career?

I have been able to manage my home and office through proper planning and time management. I ensure I delegate and supervise to ensure things are done the way it should be.

What advice do you have for the girl child and women as we celebrate IWD 2024?

Whoever aspires to be something significant in life needs to be focused, hardworking, consistent, and relentless in what you do. Wake up daily and move towards your goals, then lastly, never forget or leave out the God factor as it is also very important.