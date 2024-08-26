Move to these 11 cities and earn up to $15,000 in relocation incentives

Several cities and states in the United States are offering financial incentives to attract new residents. These programs aim to encourage relocation by providing monetary benefits and other support.

According to MakeMyMove.com, the number of cities offering relocation incentives has significantly increased, more than doubling in recent years.

Whether you’re interested in cultural scenes, natural settings, or dynamic hubs, several U.S. cities, states, and regions are offering up to $15,000 to encourage newcomers to relocate.

Topeka, Kansas

Topeka has partnered with local employers through the Choose Topeka program to attract professionals to Topeka and Shawnee County. In the first year, individuals can receive up to $10,000 for renting or up to $15,000 for purchasing a home. GO Topeka/JEDO and employers contribute by matching 50% of these funds, with employers providing $2,500 to $15,000 when employees transfer. Additionally, after the first year, GO Topeka/JEDO reimburses employers 50% of the total qualified relocation incentive to support long-term relocation success.

Noblesville, Indiana

Noblesville, in collaboration with Make My Move, offers up to $15,000 in cash, free land, and tax credits to new residents. The city’s proximity to Indianapolis and available amenities such as shopping, concerts, festivals, and artistic experiences enhance its appeal.

Rochester, New York

Rochester offers the Move to Rochester Grant, which provides up to $15,000 for individuals relocating to the city. The grant supports residents in accessing the arts scene, parks, and affordable housing options.

Mattoon, Illinois

Mattoon has established the Move to Mattoon incentive package, supported by community members and organizations. Remote workers can receive $5,000 in cash for relocation, along with vouchers for local businesses and restaurants. The package includes memberships and experiences valued at approximately $11,703 in total.

Newton, Iowa

Newton offers up to $10,000 in forgivable loans for individuals building a home or purchasing a home valued at $190,000 or more. The program is designed for those relocating to Newton, Iowa. Note that this program concluded at the end of 2023.

Hamilton, Ohio

Hamilton provides up to $15,000 in student loan debt reversals for graduates from the past seven years. Located near Cincinnati, Hamilton aims to attract new residents by offering financial assistance and opportunities within the community.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa’s Remote program offers $10,000 to remote workers who choose to settle in the city. This program supports individuals in relocating to Tulsa and engaging with the local community.

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland, offers two homebuyer assistance programs: Vacants to Value, which provides $10,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance through a five-year forgivable loan for eligible property purchases, and Buying Into Baltimore, which offers a $5,000 grant through a lottery for eligible applicants, with selections made after the annual Trolley Tour event.

Shoals, Alabama

Shoals, encompassing cities like Florence and Muscle Shoals, offers the Remote Shoals relocation incentive program. New residents can receive up to $10,000 based on their salary. The program is available to both seasoned professionals and those starting their careers.

Alaska

Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend Program provides residents with an annual payout. This program is available to those who choose to live in various locations within the state, such as Juneau, Anchorage, or smaller communities like Kupreanof.

West Virginia

West Virginia offers new residents $10,000 in their first year and an additional $2,000 in the second year. The incentive package includes free access to co-working spaces and a free year of outdoor activities. Available locations include Elkins, Morgantown, and Charleston.

